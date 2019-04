Regional

14 NE girls sold to persons in Saudi Arabia, reveals probe

GUWAHATI, APR 13 (AGENCIES) | Publish Date: 4/13/2019 11:48:54 AM IST

A notorious human trafficker, who was recently arrested by Lucknow Police, has confessed that 14 girls from the North East region were sold to persons in Saudi Arabia, Assam Tribune report stated.

The girls were mostly promised jobs of nursing attendants.

The kingpin of the human trafficking racket has been identified as Rumana Begum, who had allegedly trafficked many girls from across the country, including North East.

The sensational revelation came a day after Uttar Pradesh Police busted a trans-national human trafficking racket where a girl hailing from Tripura was rescued on her way to be trafficked to Dubai on April 10.

The victim is likely to be brought back to her native place soon.

Sources informed that the victims were taken to Dubai in the name of providing lucrative jobs, but were subsequently sold in places like Dubai.

“Their passports are seized once they reach there and are exploited sexually and physically,” a source privy to the development said.

A team of Lucknow Police has already left for Mumbai based on the call detail records of the arrested trafficker.

Rishi Kant of Shakti Vahini, a leading organization working against human trafficking, told the Assam Tribune, “We believe, if investigated simultaneously in Tripura, Mumbai and Lucknow, which in this case are source, transit and destination respectively, more shocking development would emerge.”